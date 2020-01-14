Top Stock Picks for Week of January 13, 2020

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. Shares have soared over 80% during the last year to crush its industry’s average and the S&P 500. The mattress powerhouse returned to sales growth in 2018 and its expansion looks poised to continue as it proves it’s ready to fight off challenges from digital upstarts through its own direct-to-consumer expansion and more. Tempur Sealy topped our Q3 earnings and revenues estimates, with adjusted earnings up 28% and sales up 12.5%. Both TPX’s top and bottom line expansions marked the sixth consecutive quarter of growth for the firm.

Delta Air Lines DAL, is a leading provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. Delta is being aided by a healthy uptick in passenger revenues on the back of strong demand for air travel. Reduction in fuel prices is an added positive. Further, we are upbeat about Delta's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Anticipating demand to remain strong, Delta issued a bullish earnings per share projection for 2020. Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Delta outperformed its industry in a year's time.

