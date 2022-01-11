Top Stock Picks for Week of January 10, 2022

Lovesac Company LOVE retails home furnishing products.The consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased by solid double digits over the past three months. This firm, which is in the Retail – Home Furnishings industry, saw EPS growth of triple digit percentages last year, and is looking great for this year too. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of Lovesac have gained recently but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication.

Broadcom AVGO is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products.Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions. Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro, and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Broadcom generates significant cash flow that enables it to pay out a consistent dividend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increased over the last 60 days.

