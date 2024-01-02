Top Stock Picks for Week of January 1, 2024

Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).Shopify’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Shopify is benefiting from strong growth in the merchant base as witnessed in third-quarter 2023. It has been focused on winning merchants regularly based on product offerings, including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Google are expected to expand its merchant base. The divestiture of the logistics business to Flexport will boost profitability. We believe that the massive growth in e-commerce spending bodes well for Shopify. Shopify has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. 13 analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2023. Moreover, analysts are expecting SHOP's earnings to grow 1650% for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications’ ( ZM ) cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy. Zoom is gaining significant traction from the hybrid working wave, which has accelerated the need for digital transformation among enterprises. The company is benefiting from steady growth in subscriber base and enterprise customer base backed by strong demand for offerings like Zoom Phone. The launch of AI driven solutions like Zoom Doc and Zoom AI Companion holds promise. Zoom’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s freemium business model helps it win customers rapidly, which it can later convert into paying customers. Strength in free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. We expect fiscal 2024 revenues to grow 2.7% from fiscal 2023. Zoom has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, making it an attractive stock for investors.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.