Top Stock Picks for Week of February 3, 2020

Arcosa Inc. ACA, is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group and Transportation Products Group. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.5% for the current year. Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook. This company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days. As of this writing, ACA is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, is a leading designer, producer, and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports, and other lifestyle-related activities. Shares of Deckers have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally through marketing and sturdy e-commerce along with optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. These enabled Deckers to continue upbeat performance in second-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein both the top and the bottom lines beat the consensus mark and grew year-over-year. Notably, this marked the 12th straight quarter of positive sales and earnings surprises. Apparently, better-than-expected numbers prompted management to lift fiscal 2020 view.

