Top Stock Picks for Week of February 28, 2022

CrowdStrike CRWD is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services.CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike has made a couple of strategic acquisitions to boost growth. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. CrowdStrike has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position and no debt obligations.

Acm Research, Inc. ACMR develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. The company’s quarterly report represents a solid earnings surprise. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. ACM Research, Inc., which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. ACM Research, Inc. has outperformed the market so far this year.

