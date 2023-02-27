Top Stock Picks for Week of February 27, 2023

Salesforce, Inc. CRM, founded in 1999, is the leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Its sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. The acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. Salesforce is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. We expect CRM revenues to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% through fiscal 2023-2025. The companyis slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB is a leading platform for unique stays and experiences. Airbnb reported impressive fourth quarter results wherein both revenues and earnings grew year over year. Continuous improvement in Nights and Experiences Booked contributed well. Notably, the metric was strong in Asia Pacific. Strengthening gross nights booked in high-density urban areas was a positive. Also, growing Gross Booking Value remained a tailwind. Solid momentum in the category of long-term stays of 28 days, and stays of at least seven nights remains a tailwind. Continuous recovery in both longer-distance and cross-border travel owing to a reduction in travel restrictions are likely to continue aiding the company’s financial performance in the near term. Airbnb has a solid balance sheet.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.