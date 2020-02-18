Top Stock Picks for Week of February 17, 2020

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. RUTH, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants. At this writing it has a Zacks Rank #1, Strong Buy. RUTH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. The expected EPS growth rate for 3-5 years currently stands at 13.5%. But this is only part of the picture for value investors. RUTH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.32. and a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Another notable valuation metric for RUTH is its P/B ratio of 7.46. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. These are just a few of the metrics contributing to RUTH's Value.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, has become the largest publicly traded company in the US because of its best-in-class management team that has been able to stay ahead of the competitive curve for decades. Microsoft reported stellar second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The company is benefiting from robust Commercial business. Latest contract wins from the Department of Defense remain notable. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, and Outlook mobile. Markedly, ongoing expansion in Microsoft Teams subscriber base is enabling the company to strengthen its position in the enterprise communication market against Slack and Zoom. Furthermore, the company is well poised to expand total addressable market (TAM) through acquisitions like GitHub and PlayFab. MSFT has a lot of momentum behind it right now, with over 70% price appreciation over the past 52-weeks and has had 10 consecutive quarterly reports that resulted in an upward price movement. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.