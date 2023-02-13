Top Stock Picks for Week of February 13, 2023

Penumbra, Inc. PEN is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. PEN beat earnings estimates in the last reported quarter. Penumbra has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.56%, on average. Penumbra’s stock has gained 51.4% in the past six months. A medical stock worth considering as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Axos Financial Inc. AX is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables.The company came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Axos Financial posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2022, also surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has also topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. The estimate revisions trend for Axos Financial is currently favorable. It has outperformed the market so far this year.

