Top Stock Picks for Week of February 10, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, is a financial holding company with assets worth $2.69 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $261.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The bank has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Improvement in non-interest income and lower provisions supported fourth-quarter 2019 results, while decline in net interest income was an undermining factor. Decent loan demand, improving economy, the acquisition of InstaMed, new branch openings and focus on credit card business will continue to aid financials.

Slack Technologies Inc. WORK, operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. A strong IPO of 2019, the companywill be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release in March. The company beat consensus for the past two quarters and estimates are moving in the right direction. Meantime, this Zacks #2, Buy, stock recently moved higher despite market dips. The stock looks ready to run back its highs. The options market is buzzing about the stock.

