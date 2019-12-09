Top Stock Picks for Week of December 9, 2019

Oracle Corporation ORCL, is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Dec 12. For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects total revenues to improve. Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matching the same once. Oracle remains very active on the acquisition front and chooses companies that can be easily integrated within its existing or new product lines. Its strong cash balance enables it to pursue share repurchases and make consistent dividend payments.

NIKE Inc. NKE,is engaged in the business of designing, developing and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories, and services for men, women and children worldwide. NIKE surpassed the industry in a year, driven by a robust surprise trend stemming from the execution of Consumer Direct Offense, and strength in Wholesale and NIKE Direct businesses. First-quarter fiscal 2020 marked the 10th straight quarter of top-line beat for the company, with earnings beat in 29 of the last 30 quarters. Further, it expects results for fiscal 2020 to be driven by brand recognition, robust innovation pipeline, and positive response from Nike Direct and wholesale partners.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.