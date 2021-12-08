Top Stock Picks for Week of December 6, 2021

LendingClub Corporation LC provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increased more than 100% over the last 60 days. LendingClub’s growth potential is rather large in a world driven by credit and digital financial services, both large-scale and on the consumer level. LendingClub changed its long-term trajectory when it purchased Radius Bancorp in the early part of 2021. LendingClub topped our Q3 estimates at the end of October, with revenue up triple digit percentages YoY and double digits sequentially, which is a better comparison given the timing of its Radius Bancorp deal.

Funko, Inc. FNKO is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands.Currently, Funko is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In addition to the favorable rank, Funko enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of C, and Momentum of B to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable rank is the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, six analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while the same number has hiked their numbers for next year. The bullish sentiment has juiced up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year while next year’s number is up as well.

