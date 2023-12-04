Top Stock Picks for Week of December 4, 2023

UiPath Inc. ( PATH ) offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution for digital business operations.This process uses AI to automate repetitive

tasks and streamline business operations. RPA has changed the world, but UiPath is focused on removing the friction between good ideas and successful executions. So they created their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform. This platform helps organizations automate tasks that span different databases, business units, technologies, apps, and functions. UiPath serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. The company reported a 450% earnings beat back in May. It has never missed on earnings since its IPO back in 2021. In late November, the stock reported another impressive quarter that took the stock to 2023 highs and up over 100% for 2023.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $3.9 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $317.4 billion as of Sep 30, 2023. JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. High interest rates, buyouts, global expansion efforts and decent loan demand will aid net interest income (NII), though rising funding costs will weigh on it. JPMorgan is expanding its footprint in new regions. JPMorgan remains focused on acquiring the industry's best deposit franchise and strengthening its loan portfolio. JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position and a solid capital distribution plan. Nine analysts revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for fiscal 2023, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased. JPM also boasts an average earnings surprise of 16.8%. Earnings are forecasted to see growth of double digits for the current fiscal year, and sales are expected to increase. JPM has been moving higher over the past four weeks as well, up 9.7% compared to the S&P 500's gain of 8.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.