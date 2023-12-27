Top Stock Picks for Week of December 25, 2023

MoneyLion Inc. ( ML ) is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. ML is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining 189.4% over this period.

Moreover, ML is currently trading at 90.7% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout. Another factor that confirms the company's fundamental strength is its Average Broker Recommendation of #1 (Strong Buy). This indicates that the brokerage community is highly optimistic about the stock's near-term price performance. It could be a profitable bet for "trend" investors.

Insulet Corporation ( PODD ) is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. Insulet has been progressing well with its four-pillar strategy with that targets focused market expansion and innovation. The company has been making significant progress with respect to its development roadmap of the Omnipod 5 system. International rollout of the device continues successfully. The company commercially launched Omnipod 5 in the United Kingdom in June and in August, this device reached Germany commercially.

Further, Insulet registered continued strong adoption of Omnipod DASH in its international markets. In terms of innovation, in October, the company received the 510(k) clearance for the Omnipod 5 iOS app. Insulet currently has a robust product pipeline, including the next generation of Omnipod 5 platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.