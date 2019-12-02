Top Stock Picks for Week of December 2, 2019

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer. Shares of the stock outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by its strategic efforts. In third-quarter fiscal 2019, the company delivered robust results, wherein earnings and sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. This marked third straight positive earnings surprise, with fourth sales beat. Results gained from solid comps on higher average ticket and transactions coupled with growth in major categories. Also, its merchandising strategy and omni-channel efforts bode well. Going forward, it is optimistic about the holiday season and raised view for fiscal 2019.

Target Corporation TGT, operates as a general merchandise retailer in the U.S. Shares of Target have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is fast acclimatizing with the changing retail ecosystem and deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capacities, come up with new brands, remodel stores and expand same-day delivery options. These bode well for the stock that posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line grew year over year. The company witnessed healthy traffic and impressive comparable digital channel sales. Sturdy performance prompted management to lift fiscal 2019 earnings view.

