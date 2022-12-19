Top Stock Picks for Week of December 19, 2022

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products. Signet's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It continues gaining from growth in e-commerce business and advancements made with respect to the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Such upsides supported its performance in third-quarter fiscal 2023, which saw top and bottom-line beat. Sales increased year over year. Signet recently posted better-than-expected results for third-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management raised fiscal 2023 view, reflecting confidence in the current business trends. Signet projects total revenues in the band of $7.77-$7.84 billion, up from $7.60-$7.70 billion projected earlier and $7.83 billion delivered in fiscal 2022. It remains encouraged about the holiday season.

CarMax KMX is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The acquisition of Edmunds has further solidified CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. CarMax’s omnichannel rollout provides has eased the shopping experience of buyers and has bolstered the company’s prospects. Store-expansion initiatives, fast delivery and high-quality products are improving the company’s market share. KMX’s long-term target of achieving $33-$46 billion in revenue and selling 2-2.4 million units annually combined through its retail and wholesale channels by FY’26 augurs well for growth.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.