Top Stock Picks for Week of December 16, 2019

Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, is a savings and loan holding company, providing wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services. Shares of Schwab have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. However, its 2019 earnings estimates have been revised nearly 1% upward over the past 60 days. Therefore, given the strong fundamentals and positive estimate revisions, the stock has upside potential. The company’s planned acquisition of TD Ameritrade will create a behemoth online brokerage industry with more than $5 trillion in client assets. Also, agreement to buy USAA’s Investment Management Company, a strong balance sheet position and improving operating efficiency bode well for the future.

Planet Fitness PLNT, is one of the leading franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The momentum is likely to continue as investors are impressed with better-than-expected earnings trend and robust same-store sales performance. During third-quarter 2019, the company posted the 51st straight quarter of positive same-store sales. The company has also impressed investors with an earnings beat trend over the past several quarters. In the trailing four quarters, its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the average being 5.5%. Meanwhile, increase in net member and higher average royalty rate have been driving comparable sales. Additionally, increased Black Card pricing bodes well.In an effort to expand its presence, Planet Fitness has been focusing on strategic partnerships and international expansions.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.