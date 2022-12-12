Top Stock Picks for Week of December 12, 2022

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE (effective Oct 17, 2017, CBOE Holdings, Inc. came to be known as Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading.Organic growth remains a key strength at Cboe Global and plans to invest approximately $23-$26 million in organic growth initiatives in 2022. It eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets and projects organic net revenue growth to be 14% to 16% in 2022. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of CBOE have outperformed the industry in a year. Cboe Global Markets enjoys strong liquidity position despite cash outlays to enhance operating leverage. Strong liquidity not only mitigates balance sheet risks but also paves the way for an accelerated capital deployment. Optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, strategic acquisitions, strength in its proprietary products and prudent capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

nVent Electric plc NVT provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. nVent Electric appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for nVent. Over the past three months. The upgrade of nVent to a Zacks Rank #1 positions it in the top 5% of the Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, implying that the stock might move higher in the near term. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.