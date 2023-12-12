Top Stock Picks for Week of December 11, 2023

Vertiv Holdings Co ( VRT ) provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions.Vertiv operates in the background of the modern tech-driven economy, providing critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions across data centers, communication networks, and beyond. Vertiv’s surging earnings outlook for FY23, FY24, and FY25 EPS helps it earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Zacks estimates call for VRT’s revenue to climb 21% this year and 9% higher in 2024. On the bottom line, its adjusted earnings are projected to soar by 228% and 27%, respectively. VRT found support at its 21-day moving average recently and it still trades 9% under its average Zacks price target. Vertiv Holdings Co. has also earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors along with a Zacks Rank #1. This combination positions Vertiv Holdings Co. well for outperformance, so growth investors may also want to consider it.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. ( PTVE ) provides food packaging solutions.A dash of recent price momentum reflects growing interest of investors in a stock. With a four-week price change of 44.2%, the stock of this company is certainly well-positioned in this regard. While any stock can see a spike in price for a short period, it takes a real momentum player to deliver positive returns for a longer time frame. PTVE meets this criterion too, as the stock gained 37.6% over the past 12 weeks. Moreover, the momentum for PTVE is fast paced, as the stock currently has a beta of 1.3. This indicates that the stock moves 30% higher than the market in either direction. Most importantly, despite possessing fast-paced momentum features, PTVE is trading at a reasonable valuation. In terms of Price-to-Sales ratio, which is considered as one of the best valuation metrics, the stock looks quite cheap now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.