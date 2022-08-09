Top Stock Picks for Week of August 8, 2022

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. CHRW is a third-party logistics company. As a non-asset based transportation provider, C.H. Robinson provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries.Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Strong segmental performances owing to higher pricing and volumes are driving the company’s top line. The series of acquisitions carried out by the company in recent years are also driving its growth. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. C.H. Robinson returned $409.2 million to its shareholders in the second-quarter 2022 through a combination of cash dividends ($72.4 million) and share repurchases ($336.7 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. C.H. Robinson has an impressive history with respect to earnings per share. The company has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters. With freight conditions improving, the company's earnings performance should continue to be impressive going forward.

Yellow Corporation YELL provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods.This transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing solidly over the last 60 days. Also, three of the last four quarters were beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Positive movement in earnings estimates is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The valuation for YELL is compelling with a 6.6x forward earnings multiple. The stock looks like it might have bottomed out in June and is now making a move back up. This is a good name to keep on your aggressive growth radar screen.

