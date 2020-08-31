Top Stock Picks for Week of August 31, 2020

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment. Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from robust comps and robust e-commerce performance. Strength in its core categories including hardlines, apparel and footwear bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the third quarter driven by healthy demand. Notably, all its stores have resumed operations from June-end which is likely to contribute to the top line in the near term. Also, its decision to resume dividend payments is boosting investor confidence.



Yeti Holdings, Inc. YETI, designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. Currently, the company has an expected earnings growth rate in the double digits for the current year. The Zacks Rank #1 stock has appreciated solidly in the past three months. YETI Holdings is outperforming its sector as a whole, so far, this year.

