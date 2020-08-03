Top Stock Picks for Week of August 3, 2020

Crocs, Inc. CROX, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. At present, this high performance stock has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). With a Zacks Growth Style Score of “A”, Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. Fans of Crocs stick with the brand, which has helped the company excel in the pandemic though online sales. The company reported EPS recently, seeing an EPS beat of triple digits. Revenue also beat substantially. Margins ticked higher, but the big beat could be attributed to the 67% year over year growth in e-commerce.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. The company is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability. The company’s accelerated revenue growth along with improving operating efficiency is bringing in higher cash flows. The higher cash flow generating ability lends NVIDIA flexibility to invest in the long-term growth prospects and return money to its shareholders.

