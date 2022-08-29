Top Stock Picks for Week of August 29, 2022

Prologis Inc. PLD is a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, operates and manages industrial real estate space in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Prologis’ second-quarter 2022 results show an improvement in average occupancy and rent growth driven by the rising demand for its high-quality facilities in key markets. Also, favorable industrial real estate industry trends and a robust balance-sheet position are expected to fuel its near-term performance. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, this asset category is poised to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels. In June, Prologis announced that it will acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock transaction valued at $26 billion, including the assumption of debt. Prologis is witnessing decent operating performance. Prologis is focused on bolstering its liquidity. Finally, solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders and Prologis remains committed to that.

Unum Group UNM was created following the Jun 1999 merger of Provident Companies, Inc. and Unum Corporation. Along with disability insurance, the company provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services.Unum’s conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums is fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products, geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe strong operating results have led to solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has continually enhanced shareholders’ value. Shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Unum Group has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value through dividend hikes and share buybacks. Unum Group boasts a solid capital position.





