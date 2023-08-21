Top Stock Picks for Week of August 21, 2023

Ross Stores Inc. ( ROST ) operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. Shares of Ross Stores have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. Results gained from positive customer response. Strength in cosmetics and accessories aided the top line, with broad-based growth across all geographic areas. dd’s DISCOUNTS’ performance was driven by better merchandise and moderating inflation. Also, store expansion plans bode well. Total sales rose year over year and surpassed the consensus estimate. The company provided an upbeat view for the third quarter and fiscal 2023.

Gambling.com Group Limited ( GAMB ) is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company came out with quarterly earnings per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. Gambling.com Group Limited, which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended June 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate double digits. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters. Gambling.com Group Limited shares have added solid double digits since the beginning of the year.

