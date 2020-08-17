Top Stock Picks for Week of August 17, 2020

Papa John’s PZZA, began its operations in 1984. This Delaware Corporation, operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants in the United States and other specific international markets. Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry so far this year. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to product innovation, strategic partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company reported mixed second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Nonetheless, the top and the bottom line increased 15.3% and 300%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to focus on product introduction to drive growth. It also recorded positive comparable sales growth in the second quarter of 2020, which marks the second straight quarter of comps growth.

Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS, is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1, Strong Buy. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company improved for the current year. Further, an earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 46.51% for Chart Industries. It delivered an earnings surprise of double digits, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

