Top Stock Picks for Week of August 15, 2022

GasLog Partners LP GLOP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. Thanks to promising estimate revisions, GasLog Partners LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). While strong estimate revisions for GasLog Partners LP have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. Casella recently came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Casella has outperformed the market so far this year. At this writing, Casella has an Earnings ESP suggesting that analysts have grown bullish on its near-term earnings potential.

