Top Stock Picks for Week of August 14, 2023

Coinbase ( COIN ) is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets.Coinbase allows users to buy, sell, and trade various cryptocurrencies. COIN offers financial infrastructure and technology to support the global cryptocurrency economy. COIN provides a main financial account for consumers in the crypto space, a marketplace with liquidity for institutional crypto asset transactions, and technology and services for developers to build crypto-based applications and accept cryptocurrencies securely as payment. Coinbase Global’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is in double digits. Shares of COIN have increased in double digits over the past three months. Like most crypto-related stocks, COIN is correlated to Bitcoin. Bitcoin has shown relative strength as of late. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s volatility has fallen sharply – a hint that a big move may be around the corner.

Eaton Corporation plc ( ETN ) is a diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems.ETN has reported second-quarter 2023 earnings which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings grew year over year. Second-quarter earnings surpassed the guidance as well. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Total quarterly revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and Total revenues improved from the year-ago quarter. The company’s shares have risen roughly 45.9% in the past year.

