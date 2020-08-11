Top Stock Picks for Week of August 10, 2020

Pinterest PINS, provides a platform to show its users (called Pinners) visual recommendations (called Pins) based on their personal taste and interests. Pinterest's second-quarter 2020 results reflect user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to drive advertising revenues in the near term. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value prop to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Pinterest has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors.



PayPal PYPL, has emerged as one of the largest online payment solutions providers that enables it to offer a smooth and secure transaction facility to both customers and merchants. PayPal reported impressive second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates and improved year over year. Robust growth in total payments volume (TPV) owing to increasing net new active accounts drove the top line. Moreover, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform and Honey buyout benefits were positive. Additionally, growing momentum of the company’s core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences was a tailwind. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on year-to-date basis. PayPal has a solid balance sheet that makes the stock attractive to investors.

