Top Stock Picks for Week of August 1, 2022

Illumina Inc. ILMN is a life sciences company, which provides tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function.llumina exited first-quarter 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses looks encouraging. Revenue contributions from the newly-formed GRAIL business, primarily from Galleri test fees, bode well. NovaSeq consumable and instrument shipments reached new highs during the quarter as the company witnessed robust demand for NextSeq 1000, 2000 from new customers. The company also saw significant growth in the installed base and a record backlog, instilling optimism. Apart from North America, Illumina markets and distributes its products directly to customers in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) either through its direct selling force or through distributors that specialize in life science products. We are optimistic about Illumina’s expansion strategy through the enhancement of its portfolio of sequencing products through new purchases and the development of strategic partnerships with therapeutics and diagnostic services providers.

Dollar General Corporation DG is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States.Dollar General remains a compelling growth story in the retail space. Thanks to its value-creating initiatives, defensive product mix and real estate growth strategy, the company has the capabilities to gain market share. Its commitment to better pricing, private label offerings, effective inventory management and merchandise initiative should drive sales. We also remain encouraged by the company’s host of initiatives such as DG Fresh, Fast Track, non-consumables, digitization and private fleet that should yield same-store sales growth and margin expansion. Markedly, we expect same-store sales to increase 3.5% and 3% in fiscal 2022 and 2023, respectively. Clearly, there are reasons to believe that this discount retailer has the potential to scale higher, driven by solid prospects, brand recognition and a positive earnings outlook. In spite of supply chain bottlenecks and heightened inflation, Dollar General reported stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

