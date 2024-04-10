Top Stock Picks for Week of April 8, 2024

AXT, Inc.( AXTI ), designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTI's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Based on the most recent data, AXTI has returned 106.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.5% on average. Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AXT.

KB Home ( KBH ) is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state of California. KB Home’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8% and 1.2%, respectively. The metrics also grew on a year-over-year basis on the back of comparably improved demand conditions and a lower cancelation rate. This is reflected in the 9% increase in homes delivered compared with the year-ago period. It is further benefiting from its intent focus on implementing the built-to-order model, reducing cycle times and offering various forms of mortgage concessions. Owing to these tailwinds, KB Home witnessed 55% year-over-year net orders growth in the quarter. Although increases in construction and development costs, marketing and advertising expenses, and labor inflation are concerning, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months.

