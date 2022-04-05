Top Stock Picks for Week of April 4, 2022

Twitter TWTR is a global platform that connects a user to a network of people, news, ideas, opinions and information. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline is a key catalyst. Growth in ad revenues is expected to be driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s unique open platform is attractive to due to its openness, real-time content, conversational format and distribution ability. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Twitter continues to ramp up its effort to safeguard its platform and to boost trustworthiness. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Twitter’s improved liquidity makes the stock attractive to investors.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work and learn-from-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year.NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability. The company’s accelerated revenue growth along with improving operating efficiency is bringing in higher cash flows. The higher cash flow generating ability lends NVIDIA flexibility to invest in the long-term growth prospects and return money to its shareholders.

