Top Stock Picks for Week of April 29, 2024

Acm Research, Inc. ( ACMR ) develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects.The demand for artificial intelligence and the chips that fuel AI have brought demand for ACM’s tools. This has helped the company post a long streak of earnings beats, including a triple digit EPS beat last quarter. All indications are that the quarter will be solid as analysts lifted estimates since earnings. This is a stock to watch over the next few weeks and if the company holds the earnings momentum, investors should expect new highs before the end of 2024.

Badger Meter, Inc. ( BMI ) is a leading provider of water solutions, which include flow measurement, quality and other system parameters.Badger Meter’s first-quarter performance gained from robust customer demand for its differentiated smart water solutions and strong operational execution. Continued momentum in E-Series ultrasonic meters, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service sales is likely to drive top-line expansion. Its efforts to broaden the global footprint are creating a tailwind. Margins are gaining from higher volumes and structural positive sales mix trends. A debt-free balance sheet and synergies from acquisitions are other positives. Badger Meter’s near-term outlook remains bullish. It had undertaken temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of its business operations. Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. Badger Meter has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks.

