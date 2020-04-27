Top Stock Picks for Week of April 27, 2020

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM, is a provider of video and web conferencing services. The company unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging and a software-defined video conference room solution on one platform. As of Apr 22, Zoom’s user base grew 50% to 300 million in three weeks despite questions being raised on the app’s safety and security. Zoom has been one of the few stocks that saw its shares hit record highs last month, while the broader market tanked. What’s more, the company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is in double digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 59.3% over the past 60 days. Zoom flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Advanced Micro Devices AMD, has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. AMD is benefiting from robust adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and latest second-gen EPYC processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Notably, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matching the same twice. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 6.67%, on average. The company anticipates the impact of COVID-19 outbreak to be “modest” in first-quarter 2020, with revenues possibly coming near the lower end of its guidance. But, increasing popularity of the company's products instill investor confidence in the stock. An improving trend in PC shipments favors business prospects of AMD.



Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.