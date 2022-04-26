Top Stock Picks for Week of April 25, 2022

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock took off in late 2021 because of its crypto focused approach. On April 19th, Silvergate reported a double digit EPS beat for Q1. Because of the big earnings beat, we have seen earnings estimates shoot higher recently. Analysts are commenting that higher interest rates and the ability to put cash to work in higher yielding assets will have a strong impact on Silvergate’s earnings power. For that reason, analysts are lifting their price targets for the stock. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Alcoa AA is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products.The trend for the stock could reverse soon for reaching the old equilibrium of supply and demand. This technical indicator is not the only factor that calls for a potential rebound for the stock. There is a fundamental indicator as well. A strong agreement among sell-side analysts covering AA in raising earnings estimates for the current year has led to an increase in the consensus EPS estimate by 11.5% over the last 30 days. And an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions usually translates into price appreciation in the near term. Moreover, AA currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on trends in earnings estimate revisions and EPS surprises. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved higher by triple digits within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

