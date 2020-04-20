Top Stock Picks for Week of April 20, 2020

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. Microsoft is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. Markedly, the ongoing expansion in Microsoft Teams’ subscriber base is strengthening the company’s competitive position in the enterprise communication market against Slack and Zoom. Furthermore, the company is well poised to widen the total addressable market through acquisitions of GitHub and PlayFab. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Management execution has been good in recent times. This has helped Microsoft build cash and short term investments balances. The significant amount of cash provides the flexibility required to pursue any growth strategy, whether by way of acquisitions or otherwise.

Chewy Inc. CHWY, operates as an online pet retailer. This is one stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now because this security in the Consumer Products – Staples space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.Meanwhile, Chewy is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

