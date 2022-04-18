Top Stock Picks for Week of April 18, 2022

Deere & Company DE is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment. Deere expects fiscal 2022 net income between $6.7 billion and $7.1 billion. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel agricultural equipment demand, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment. Replacement demand to upgrade old equipment will support Deere's top-line results. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth and increased infrastructure spending in fiscal 2022. Deere is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth. Deere acquired Bear Flag Robotics, which develops autonomous driving technology compatible with existing machines. The acquisition underscores Deere’s smart industrial strategy to deliver smarter machines with advanced technology. Deere’s shares have gained since the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Feb 18. Earnings and sales surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is an integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure. Occidental Petroleum’s continues to increase production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Occidental cost-management initiatives will boost margins and aim at net-zero emissions by 2050. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company will continue with efficient cost-management initiatives in 2022 as well. The cost savings are embedded in the company’s operations. Occidental is trying to find new avenues to lower costs and expand margins. Occidental Petroleum has been a consistent payer of dividend, thanks to its strong performance, driven by consistent growth in production and cash flow levels. The company has increased its dividend per share for the last 16 consecutive years.

