Top Stock Picks for Week of April 15, 2024

Arm Holdings Limited ( ARM ) provides processor designs and software platforms. Arm Holdings is critical to the AI buildout because its chip designs power a vast array of devices, enabling efficient and scalable processing necessary for the proliferation of AI technologies across various industries and applications. The company was by far the most successful IPO of 2023. Since going public in September, the stock is up some 107%! ARM has three essential qualities that make a pullback buy attractive. The pullback is the second to the 50-day moving average (likely to be high reward-to-risk), the stock is institutional quality (institutions tend to support stocks at the 10-week MA), and ARM is part of the strongest industry (a key driver of stocks).

AppLovin Corporation ( APP ) provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin is one of 314 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving. Our latest available data shows that APP has returned about 96.3% since the start of the calendar year. Wall Street is falling in love with AppLovin because its new AI-enhanced features are boosting ROI for APP’s clients, leading to booming sales and earnings for AppLovin.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (ARM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.