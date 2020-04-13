Top Stock Picks for Week of April 13, 2020

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT, is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges. This could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this high-speed trading company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. For Virtu Financial, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Walmart Inc. WMT, has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player. Walmart’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past year, backed by focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors helped the company retain its sturdy comps trend in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein U.S. comps rose for the 22nd straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged on robust online grocery performance. Management expects e-commerce sales to rise by double digits in fiscal 2021. Walmart maintains a disciplined capital allocation strategy and remains focused on making investments to develop its business, while using excess cash to enhance shareholder returns through dividend payouts and share buybacks. Also, management regularly hikes its dividend, which underscores its commitment toward enriching shareholder value.

