Top Stock Picks for Week of April 11, 2022

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is successor to the Daniels Linseed Co. Founded in 1902. This Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions.

ON Semiconductor ON, is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components.The company is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets for both silicon carbide and insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based products. Its automotive segment is a strong growth driver for the company. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. ON Semi benefited from a strong demand environment, particularly for power and sensing products in automotive and industrial end markets. The company has entered long term supply agreements which is expected to position the company for a long term sustainable growth. The company generates a significant percentage of revenues from each of the computing, consumer, industrial, communications and automotive markets. This mitigates the impact of seasonality typical of any of the markets, resulting in balanced growth through the year. Moreover, this diversity also helps the company to offset any weakness in a market by growth in others.

