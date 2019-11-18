Top Stock Picks for the Week of Nov 18, 2019

Alteryx, Inc. AYX is a data mining and modeling company with a market cap of $6.4 billion. Sales are expected to rise 92% in 2019 and another 31% in 2020 as data mining is a fast-growing area. The shares have been on fire over the last year, as the software stocks entered into a bubble. But that burst a few months ago and Alteryx shares fell 25%. Is this a buying opportunity for this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)?

InMode Ltd. INMD manufactures devices that harness radio-frequency (RF). These are minimally-invasive technologies available in several categories like plastic surgery and dermatology. In the age of the selfie, looking good on Instagram is more important than ever. In the third quarter, InMode saw record revenue of $40 million, up 57% from the year before. It’s expected to grow 2019 revenue by 51% and 2020 by 24%. This recent IPO has taken off, gaining 390% since August. InMode is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.