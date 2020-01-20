Top Stock Picks for the Week of Jan 20, 2020

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has come storming back as the stock to beat in 2020. But all the excitement isn’t just about the stock chart as earnings estimates have been skyrocketing higher too. 8 estimates have been raised for 2020 in the last month, with 3 in just the last week. The 2020 Zacks Consensus has soared to $6.28 from $4.90 just 3 months. That’s an earnings gain of 6,386% as Tesla is still expected to lose $0.10 in 2019. Tesla is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Company JPM is considered to be one of the top big banks in the United States. It didn’t disappoint in its Q4 earnings report, beating the Consensus by $0.25. Shares are up 34% over the last year but are still cheap compared to the S&P 500. The bank is trading with a forward P/E of just 12.9. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.6%. JPMorgan Chase is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.

