Top Stock Picks for the Week of February 26, 2024

Summit Materials ( SUM )

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Summit Materials lands a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and its Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is in the top 24% of over 250 Zacks industries. SUM shares have climbed 42% in the last year, including a big post-earnings release surge earlier this month. Wall Street cheered SUM’s bullish outlook.

NVIDIA ( NVDA )

NVIDIA Corporation is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions. The stock has skyrocketed and it reported another impressive quarter last week that helped it grab a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

NVIDIA's Compute & Networking revenues are gaining from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing. The data center end-market business is likely to benefit from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.