Top Stock Picks for the Week of Feb 24, 2020

Microsoft MSFT has come out of the shadow of FAANG and now ranks among the most valuable companies in the world. Microsoft is in all the hot areas including the cloud, gaming and social media, as it owns LinkedIn. The company is expected to grow revenue by 13% this fiscal year, which is impressive for a company of its age and size. The shares don’t come cheaply, however. They are trading at 31x forward earnings. Should this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) be on your list if shares retreat due to coronavirus fears?

Micron MU has regained it’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) status in 2020 after its outlook for fiscal 2021 indicated that a bottom is in in the cyclical semiconductor industry. Additionally, the earnings estimates seem to indicate that the bottom is in as well. Earnings are expected to fall 61% this fiscal year but by fiscal 2021, which begins this summer, analysts are looking at a rebound of 115%. Shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 23, and there is the danger of coronavirus impacts hitting earnings.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.