Top Stock Picks for the Week of Dec 23, 2019

Edwards Lifesciences EW is the industry leader in heart valves and an innovator in cardiac treatments. Sales are expected to rise 16% in 2019 and another 10% in 2020. Earnings estimates for 2020 are on the move higher as one estimate was revised higher in the last week. Earnings are expected to jump another 10.6% in 2020 after growing 19% in 2019. This is a growth and momentum play as shares have already jumped 59% in 2019 and are at 5-year highs. Edwards Lifesciences is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

PulteGroup PHM is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Earnings have turned around thanks to the 2019 rate cuts which have pushed mortgage rates down to their lowest level in the last 50-years. Sales are expected to rebound by 7.7% in 2020 with earnings growth of 9.4%. These shares are also at 5-year highs, up 49% in 2019. But they are also cheap, trading with a forward P/E of just 11. PulteGroup is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week’s video.

