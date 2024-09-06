Top Stock Gainers: X, SMAR, and More

As we head into the final stretch of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:
Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:
- U.S. Steel (X) is up in today’s trading as it tries to recover from the selloff it saw earlier this week, which was caused by the Biden administration’s announcement to block its merger with Nippon (JP:5401).
- Smartsheet (SMAR) gained amid news that a consortium led by Vista and Blackstone is considering acquiring the company.
- Samsara (IOT) and Guidewire (GWRE) reported strong earnings results.
For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.
Is IOT Stock a Buy?
Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on IOT stock based on seven Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 41% rally in its share price over the past year, the average IOT price target of $42.10 per share implies 3.46% downside risk.
