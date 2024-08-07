News & Insights

Stocks
FTNT

Top Stock Gainers Today – UPST, FTNT, SHOP, and More

August 07, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

As we head into the final 30 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.

Is Upstart a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on UPST stock based on zero Buys, seven Holds, and eight Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 36% decline in its share price over the past year, the average UPST price target of $18.29 per share implies 45.17% downside risk.

See more UPST analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
INSP
LUMN
SHOP
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.