Top Stock Gainers Today – UPST, FTNT, SHOP, and More

As we head into the final 30 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

Upstart (UPST), Fortinet (FTNT), and Shopify (SHOP) are surging thanks to solid quarterly earnings reports.

Lumen (LUMN) also reported earnings but is seeing increasing investor interest after the CEO said the company is in a position “to help drive the AI growth wave.”

Is Upstart a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on UPST stock based on zero Buys, seven Holds, and eight Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 36% decline in its share price over the past year, the average UPST price target of $18.29 per share implies 45.17% downside risk.

