Top Stock Gainers Today – TNDM, TWLO, and More

As we head into the final 90 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) received a Buy rating from 4.2-star analyst Matthew O’Brien of Piper Sandler, who assigned a price target of $55.00 per share. The company also beat earnings estimates.

(TNDM) received a Buy rating from 4.2-star analyst Matthew O’Brien of Piper Sandler, who assigned a price target of $55.00 per share. The company also beat earnings estimates. The remaining stocks pictured above—Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB), Rocket Companies (RKT), Twilio (TWLO), and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)—all beat earnings.

For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.

Is TNDM Stock a Buy or Sell?

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on TNDM stock based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 32% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TNDM price target of $53.69 per share implies 27.45% upside potential.

See more TNDM analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.