Top Stock Gainers Today – PANW, SIRI, and More

As we head into the final 30 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) recently released its Q4 earnings results, which beat estimates.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) has no specific catalyst today, but Warren Buffett boosted his stake in the stock late last week, and it’s likely that this momentum is carrying over today.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) saw five-star analyst Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $80.00.

For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.

What Is the Price Target for PANW?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on PANW stock based on 32 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 53% rally in its share price over the past year, the average PANW price target of $350.96 per share implies 4.8% downside risk.

See more PANW analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.