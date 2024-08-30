Top Stock Gainers Today – INTC, MDB, and More

As we head into the final 30 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:
Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:
- MongoDB (MDB) is trading higher after it reported stellar Q2 results that blew past expectations.
- Marvell (MRVL) also reported earnings that exceeded estimates, which were followed by analyst upgrades.
- Intel (INTC), on the other hand, is working closely with investment bankers to explore strategic options.
Is MDB Stock a Buy?
Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MDB stock based on 18 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. Furthermore, the average MDB price target is $312.26 per share, which implies an upside potential of 7.26% after a 29% year-to-date decline.
