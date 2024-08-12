Top Stock Gainers Today – IAG, MNDY, and More

As we head into the final 90 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:
Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:
- Monday.Com (MNDY) released its earnings results today, which saw Q2 2024 revenue hit $236.1 million. This marked a 34% year-over-year increase.
- IAMGOLD (IAG) reported earnings last week, but investors appear to still be cheering its results.
- KeyCorp (KEY) is trading higher after Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) agreed to drop $2.8 billion to pick up a 14.9% stake in the company.
Is MNDY Stock a Buy or Sell?
Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MNDY stock based on 13 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 48% rally in its share price over the past year, the average MNDY price target of $262.67 per share implies almost 5% upside potential.
