Top Stock Analyst Reports for SAP, Thermo Fisher & TOTAL

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE (SAP), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and TOTAL (TOT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

SAP’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (-7.8% vs. +25.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong growth in cloud revenues and expanding customer base.

Robust adoption of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions is a key catalyst. Moreover, synergies from its acquisition of Qualtrics bode well for the top line. Additionally, strong demand for cloud solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region holds promise.

However, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to hinder margins. Further, the coronavirus outbreak is weighing on software licenses & support revenues. Moreover, SAP trimmed 2020 guidance on account of uncertainty around coronavirus-induced impact on business.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>> )

Shares of Thermo Fisher have gained +12.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s fall of -1.4%. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the strong year-over-year revenue growth in Life Sciences Solutions and Laboratory Products and Services segments.

The company’s end-market underlying growth performance was strong before the outbreak in China. Meanwhile, the company is optimistic about the progress related to its COVID-19 diagnostic test. In the first quarter, the company reported rapid uptake of these diagnostic kits.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. Two of the end markets registered loss in the first quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

TOTAL’s shares have lost 31.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s fall of 30.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that TOTAL continues to gain from startups, renewable projects, its LNG portfolio and the expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions.

Streamlining of the asset portfolio and its capability to generate cash flows are likely to strengthen operations. In the past six months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability is likely to be adversely impacted if the weakness in commodity prices continues.

TOTAL has to compete with other global operators amid declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.

(You can read the full research report on TOTAL here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup (C), 3M (MMM) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS).

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Expanding Clientele Aid SAP

New COVID-19 Tests launch Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO) Amid Mayhem

LNG Focus, Wide Spread Asset Portfolio Aid TOTAL (TOT)

Featured Reports

Expense Control Aids Citigroup (C), Low Fee Income A Woe

Per Zacks analyst, Citigroup is working hard on streamlining activities and is focused on cost management.

Contract & Inorganic Moves to Aid 3M (MMM), Pandemic to Drag

Per a Zacks analyst, 3M (MMM) is poised to gain from its inorganic actions, including the divestment of drug delivery business.

Digital Moves Aid Fidelity (FIS), Intense Competition Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fidelity National is well positioned to benefit from investments in mobile banking and innovative products.

Store Closures Amid COVID-19 a Worry for Estee Lauder (EL)

Estee Lauder expects most of its retail stores to remain shut through most of the fourth quarter due to COVID-19 related woes. Per the Zacks analyst, this is likely to dent the company's performance.

Uber (UBER) Gains From Eats Business Amid Low Ride Volumes

While coronavirus is weighing on Uber's ride volumes, the Zacks analyst is optimistic about the surge in its Eats business as more people are staying at home and ordering food online.

Growing Revenues Aid Marsh & McLennan (MMC), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, its top line has been consistently growing on the back of diverse product offerings, a wide geographic footprint and client retention.

Robust Sequencing Arm Aids Illumina (ILMN) Amid the Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Illumina's strength in Sequencing Consumables subsegment amid the coronavirus-led economic crisis.

New Upgrades

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Technology Drives Revenue and Deals

Per the Zacks analyst, Halozyme's ENHANZE technology is the key driver of revenues in the form of royalties. It also helps the company to enter new partnerships creating future revenue options.

Ligand's (LGND) Captisol Technology Drives Revenue and Deals

Per the Zacks analyst, Ligand's Captisol technology is the key driver of revenues in the form of royalties. It also helps the company to enter new partnerships creating future revenue options.

TiVo (TIVO) Rides on IP Licensing Growth, Global Expansion

Per the Zacks Analyst, TiVo is benefiting from solid growth in IP Licensing business, higher number of distribution deals with cable companies, and global expansion.

New Downgrades

Coronavirus-Led Disruption Hinders Disney's (DIS) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, coronavirus-led uncertainty along with a debt-ridden balance sheet is expected to impede Disney's growth despite the surging popularity of Disney+.

Production Curtailment to Hurt Franco-Nevada (FNV)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that production curtailments at its mining operators due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will impact the Franco-Nevada's revenues in the near term.

Coronavirus Impacts Concern DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Investors

Per the Zacks analysts, DICK'S Sporting is likely to be hurt by the coronavirus-led uncertainties due to store closures. Suspended share buybacks and evaluation of dividends also raise concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.